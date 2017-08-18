Walt Disney Co is developing a "Star Wars" standalone movie based on the beloved character of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the wise and noble Jedi master, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported on Thursday.

The Hollywood trade publications cited unnamed sources as saying that the project was in the early stages of development by Disney and Lucasfilm.

The project has no script yet but British filmmaker Stephen Daldry, best known for the year 2000's ballet movie "Billy Elliott," is in early talks to direct it, the publications said.

Disney declined to comment.

Disney bought "Star Wars" creator George Lucas' Lucasfilm in 2012 in a $4 billion deal and announced a new trilogy of films following the space saga as well as three standalone "Star Wars" projects that focus on stories outside of the central tale of the Skywalker family.

Disney debuted the first standalone "Star Wars" story with 2016's "Rogue One," which featured new characters and a storyline tied loosely to the ongoing saga.

A Han Solo movie is in production featuring a younger version of the freewheeling space smuggler played by Harrison Ford in the original "Star Wars" trilogy of films.