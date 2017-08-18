CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Emma Stone ascends to top of Forbes' highest-paid actresses
Young actress Emma Stone rose to the top of Forbes' list after her Oscar win with her pre-tax income earnings topping $26 million.
Emma Stone ascends to top of Forbes' highest-paid actresses
Actress Emma Stone arrives at the 2017 American Film Institute Life Achievement Award in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on August 6, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 18, 2017

Fresh off winning her first Oscar, actress Emma Stone ousted Jennifer Lawrence to claim the top spot on Forbes' 2017 list of the world's highest-paid actresses.   

Stone, 28, who won best actress for her role as a struggling actress in La La Land, made $26 million in pre-tax earnings, according to Forbes' calculations over a 12-month period from June 2016 to June 2017.   

She outpaced Jennifer Aniston, 48, who came in at No 2 this year with earnings of $25.5 million, with residual income still coming in from the television sitcom Friends and endorsement deals with brands such as SmartWater and Emirates Airlines.   

Lawrence, 27, who topped the Forbes list for two consecutive years, dropped to No 3 this year with earnings of $24 million, almost half of her prior year's earnings of $46 million.   

The actress, who has spoken out on equal pay for women in Hollywood, saw her earnings dip this year after the conclusion of the Hunger Games franchise, but continues to make money from movie deals and an endorsement deal with fashion brand Christian Dior.   

Forbes compiles its annual celebrity earnings lists from box office and Nielsen data, as well as from interviews with industry insiders.   

RECOMMENDED

The top-ten list also includes Charlize Theron, Emma Watson and Melissa McCarthy.  

Forbes said no stars from Asia made the cut this year.   

Forbes said the cumulative total earned by the world's top ten highest-paid actresses - $172.5 million - was down 16 percent from the previous year.   

Last year, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson topped Forbes' list of highest-paid actors at $64.5 million, more than double the amount made by Stone this year.   

Forbes is expected to release its list of top-earning male actors later this week.   

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Denmark quietly readied troops with live ammo over feared US attack on Greenland: report