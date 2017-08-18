POLITICS
London's Big Ben to shut down for maintenance
The iconic tower’s bongs will sound for the last time next Monday at noon before undergoing four years of maintenance work.
Buses cross Westminster Bridge as cleaners work on the faces of Big Ben, to clean and polish the clock face, above the Houses of Parliament, in central London on August 19, 2014. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
August 18, 2017

London will lapse into silence for the next four years. 

Its iconic Big Ben tower, which is officially known as the Elizabeth Tower, will be under restoration and renovation until 2021.

The clock tower has marked the hour with almost unbroken service for nearly 160 years.

Londoners find four years too long but the tower will not totally fall into silence. 

Its bells will still continue to chime for events such as New Year’s Eve and Remembrance Sunday.

TRT World ’s Sarah Morice has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
