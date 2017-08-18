Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) ruled on Thursday that a former extremist who was jailed for wrecking holy sites in Timbuktu was liable for damages of 2.7 million euros ($3.2 million).

Amad al Faqi al Mahdi was sent to prison for nine years in 2016 after pleading guilty to war crimes for his involvement in the destruction of 10 mausoleums and religious sites, including the centuries-old door of the Sidi Yahya mosque in Timbuktu. The sites date from Mali's 14th-century golden age as centre of Islamic learning and trading hub.

TRT World’s Simon McGregor-Wood has more.

Mahdi was jailed for nine years in 2016 after he pleaded guilty to directing attacks on the UNESCO world heritage site and apologised to the Timbuktu community.

Timbuktu, founded by Tuareg tribes between the fifth and 12th centuries, has been nicknamed "the city of 333 saints," referring to the number of Muslim sages buried there.

The ICC's decision to jail Mahdi in September's landmark verdict was the first arising out of the conflict in Mali.