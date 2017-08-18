WORLD
3 MIN READ
More civilians killed by US-led air strikes in Syria: rights monitor
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the air strikes on Raqqa have killed dozens, including 21 children. Meanwhile, a UN aid convoy was able to enter an opposition-held town with food, clothes and emergency supplies.
More civilians killed by US-led air strikes in Syria: rights monitor
Black smoke rises from a coalition airstrike Raqqa, Syria on July 26, 2017. US-led coalition air strikes in Syria are now responsible for more civilian deaths than ones caused by Russia since 2015, according to Airwars.org, a nonprofit organisation. / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 18, 2017

In Syria, a war monitor has said that US-led coalition air strikes have killed 85 civilians over the past four days in the Daesh-held city of Raqqa. 

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights added that 21 of those who died were children. 

Air strikes have recently intensified in Raqqa, where the US-backed SDF have been fighting since June to drive out Daesh.

The SDF is a coalition group backed and armed by the US.  Its backbone is the YPG/PYD, which has been accused of war crimes, including ethnic cleansing and recruiting and using child soldiers, in Northern Syria by various international human rights organisations.

Turkey considers the YPG to be the Syrian branch of the PKK, which has waged an insurgency within Turkey since 1984 that has claimed some 40,000 lives.

The US, EU and Turkey all consider the PKK to be a terrorist organisation.

RECOMMENDED

UN Aid Convoy Enters Besieged Areas Near Damascus

Syrian activists in Damascus said that a 48-truck aid convoy had managed on Thursday to enter the opposition-held town of Duma near Damascus.  

The aid delivery is part of a Russian brokered "de-escalation" deal between the Syrian regime and opposition groups in the Damascus countryside. 

The deal came into effect in July following meetings between the rivals in Cairo. 

The convoy brought wheat flour, food rations, nutrition and health supplies, education materials, clothes and other emergency items. 

The UN said the aid will be distributed to 35,000 people in need in the besieged town of Duma. 

Duma is part of Eastern Ghouta region, which is a rebel-held enclave in eastern Damascus countryside. Eastern Ghouta has been besieged by regime forces from more than four years. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Denmark quietly readied troops with live ammo over feared US attack on Greenland: report