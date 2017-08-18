WORLD
In Photos: Kenyan post-election riots
Here's how thousands of anti-government protesters in Kenya took to the streets in Nairobi after the country's presidential elections.
Protests erupted in opposition strongholds in Kenya's capital Nairobi and the western city of Kisumu on Wednesday – a day after the country's presidential elections, as a reaction to an early announcement of Tuesday's election results. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 18, 2017

Fierce clashes between the police and anti-government protesters have shaken Kenya's Nairobi after presidential elections. Here's how the violence unfolded:

Residents of Nairobi took to the streets, blocked roads with burning tyres and set up barricades to protest in support of Kenyan opposition leader and presidential candidate Raila Odinga, Wednesday August 9, 2017. (AFP)

Police engaged in running battles with a few hundred protesters in Odinga's bastion, Kisumu, in western Kenya, firing tear gas as his supporters set tyres alight. Burning barricades also went up in Nairobi's Mathare slum. (AFP)

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
