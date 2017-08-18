The US military will remain in northern Syria long after Daesh is defeated, spokesperson for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said, predicting enduring ties with the region.

Colonel Ryan Dillon, spokesman for the group, which is an amalgamation of various groups dominated by the YPG, referred media to the Pentagon. He said there was "still a lot of fighting to do, even after ISIS [Daesh] has been defeated in Raqqa."

"Our mission ... is to defeat ISIS [Daesh] in designated areas of Iraq and Syria and to set conditions for follow-on operations to increase regional stability," Dillon said, without elaborating.

Turkey's concerns confirmed

Eric Pahon, a Pentagon spokesman, did not deny the statements, “The Department of Defense does not discuss timelines for future operations. However we remain committed to the destruction of ISIS [Daesh] and preventing its return.”

This confirms Turkey’s concerns regarding US and YPG manoeuvring in Northern Syria.

Ankara has long suspected US support for YPG forces in northern Syria had political aims of Kurdish autonomy in the region.

Turkey considers the YPG to be the Syrian branch of the PKK, which has waged a war against the Turkish state since 1984.