ISTANBUL, Turkey — “Our comeback is only a matter of time,” Talaat Fehmi, the spokesman of the Muslim Brotherhood, says with a smile.

An elderly man with a well-trimmed beard, Fehmi lives in exile in Istanbul, where he spends most of his time running Al Aqsa International School, a newly established private institution that offers courses on a range of subjects in the Arabic language, for primary and high school-aged students.

One evening in early August, days before Egyptians would commemorate the fourth anniversary of the Rabaa massacre, he sits behind his desk at the school he now runs, wearing a crisp white shirt and a dark blue tie. Initially, his mannerisms are friendly and lighthearted, but as our conversation turns to politics and the future of the Brotherhood, he acquires a more measured tone. His face turns grim.

"Ideas do not die," he says. "What Muslim Brotherhood aims is to free the people."

Although he speaks with a sense of authority, the reality on the ground is different. Ever since the Egyptian military led by Abdel Fattah el Sisi overthrew the democratically elected Muslim Brotherhood government in 2013, Fehmi, along with his senior associates, have been on the run. For many, Istanbul is the exile of choice.

Following the Rabaa massacre in Cairo, which claimed over 800 lives of unarmed protesters who challenged the military coup, Sisi launched a brutal crackdown against the Brotherhood, declaring it a terrorist organisation. Since then, the party's senior leadership has either gone underground, or moved to the UK, Qatar and Turkey.

Hounded out and staring at the prospect of imprisonment if ever they returned to Egypt under Sisi's rule, the Brotherhood leaders are struggling on various fronts. The perception that the group is going through internal rifts has grown in the last two years.

Fehmi acknowledges that internal tensions had gripped the group, but nonetheless, dodges the question, linking any tensions to the larger social unrest the world is facing today. "The problems [in the Brotherhood] are also the problems of society, which are needed to be addressed not only at the local level, but at regional and international levels."

One of the biggest challenges for the movement’s coherency are the differing worldviews between the old guard and younger members. And for the exiled leadership, it's getting harder and harder to narrow down the differences since they are unable to mobilise people on the ground from foreign lands.

The signs of the ideological divide were forced out into public view in early March, when the group's Administrative Committee, led by new and relatively younger Brotherhood leaders, released a report containing critical observations about the organisation's past performance. The Administrative Committee was formed by the Cairo-based Brotherhood leader Mohamed Kamal, who was assassinated in October 2016. His killing, allegedly by the Egyptian military, took place about six months before his faction released the contentious report.

Fehmi did not agree with the report back then. He told media that the report carried an "illegitimate call for revisions or assessments." He still holds the same view.

As the group is braving Sisi's hunting spree and also dealing with internal rifts, it's hard to foresee it back on the streets of Egypt with the same zest and influence as it wielded during the so-called Arab Spring.

The Brotherhood is being cornered from many sides. Its senior leadership is in jail, including the ousted president Mohamed Morsi, and the second-tier members who managed to escape Sisi's military crackdown are living in exile. The group is also grappling with international tensions. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are pressing hard on Qatar and Turkey to stop giving refuge to Brotherhood leaders. And many Western governments have mostly stayed mute over the atrocities committed by the Egyptian military to quell the public dissent of their people.

Ismail Yaylaci, a political science professor at Sehir University in Istanbul, says that voices of discontent have always existed in the group, and that they go back all the way to its initial days.

“There have been affiliations like pro-Banna [the founder of the group] or pro-Qutb [a prominent leader of the movement in 1960s]. There has always been a tension between politically-oriented wing and community-oriented wing,” he said. “While the former defends a political agenda, the latter advocates a non-political path as the best course for the movement.”

Yaylaci researches political movements in Muslim-majority countries. Looking at the crisis in the Muslim Brotherhood's Egyptian unit, he says whenever circumstances have gotten worse within the group, all the differing factions go their own ways, making it hard for an outsider to figure out what really estranged them at the first place.

The Brotherhood, known in Egypt by their Arabic name of Ikhwan, has long been considered by its supporters as offering a concrete answer to the questions of how Islamic ideas and principles could be represented in the political sphere and how they could peacefully be expressed in a democratic way.

Turkey, where many of the senior Brotherhood exiles now live, has been against the Egyptian coup from the very beginning — as has the Gulf state of Qatar. The country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly used the four-fingered sign of Rabaa as a symbol of his convictions and his political philosophy during his mass rallies.

“They decided [to protest there] so that the world would hear their voices, as human beings, for their right to a free and dignified life,” Fehmi told TRT World.

“[But our brutal] oppressors only know the killing and burning ... They killed children, women, young men and women in a terrible massacre that claimed the lives of thousands of innocent people and left scores of wounded, detained and missed,” he said.

“It has been four years and it will remain the symbol of our resilience [against oppression].”

What is next for the Brotherhood?

Though Fehmi thinks his movement’s comeback is “just a matter of time in Egypt,” he is evasive when asked to specify a concrete timeline or details of the Brotherhood’s strategy.

This could either be a tactical stance to hide the group’s political intentions in a period where operating in secrecy could be vital to its very survival. But that could also be a sign that the movement is struggling to hold itself together in a coherent way.

Undoubtedly, the Ikhwan has serious problems to overcome. During his lengthy interview with TRT World, the exiled Brotherhood spokesperson opted to speak in mostly broad sweeping philosophical terms about the movement’s current shape and its future aspirations.

When a movement suffers such severe repression and efforts to undermine it, maintaining its internal organisational structures is extremely challenging. Tensions between the old established leadership and upstarts who question the path of the old guard; between the conservatists and reformists.

But the terms of conservatists and reformists are not adequate to explain what is going on inside the movement, thinks Yaylaci. “There have been too many differences inside the group from the very early stage of the movement,” Yaylaci told TRT World.