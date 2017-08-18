Lured by potentially enormous contracts for reconstruction work in war-torn Syria, international companies have laid out their wares at the Damascus International Fair for the first time in six years.

The top event on pre-war Syria's economic calendar, the fair is hosting firms from 23 countries that have maintained diplomatic relations with Damascus throughout the conflict.

The last fair took place in the summer of 2011, months after the start of a revolt against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The United States and European countries who have imposed economic sanctions on the Assad regime were not officially invited, although a few Western companies are attending.

"We've come back to Syria because it's a promising country," Nabil Moghrabiye of wastewater piping firm Ostendorf Kunststoffe, the only German company at the Fair, told AFP.

"We hope to re-enter the market... and find a dealer," he said at his small stand in the 74,000 square metre (800,000 square foot) exhibition centre.

Two French companies are present: cocktail syrup producer La Maison Routin 1883 and tableware specialist Luminarc.

Representatives of both refused to speak to the press.

Russia and Iran, unwavering allies of the Syrian regime since the war broke out in 2011, were each represented by several firms including agricultural and energy companies.

"We want to extend our business to other regions of Syria," Mortazak Yanji, of Iran's Mabna, which has built two power stations in the country, told AFP.

Business opportunity