Venezuela's new pro-government constitutional assembly formally declared Friday it was seizing power from the opposition-led legislature, tightening President Nicolas Maduro's grip on the country in defiance of international outrage.

It was the latest maneuver in a deadly political crisis that has seen Maduro branded a dictator by opponents whom he in turn accuses of plotting with the United States to overthrow him.

The Constituent Assembly (NCA) unanimously adopted a decree authorizing it to "take over functions to legislate on matters directly concerned with ensuring peace, security, sovereignty, the socio-economic and financial systems, state assets and upholding Venezuelans' rights."

The opposition-led National Assembly rejected the move, branding it a "coup d'etat."

"The National Assembly, the international community and the people will not respect the decision to annul" the legislature's powers, the body said on its official Twitter account.

"The NCA is null and its acts are illegal and unconstitutional."

Supreme public power

The center-right opposition says the new constituent assembly is a ploy by Maduro to tighten his grip on power.

It was ostensibly set up to rewrite the constitution but has been handed sweeping powers to override all other branches of government.

"All the organs of public power are subordinate to the National Constituent Assembly," said the decree, read out at Friday's session.

The body's 545 members, all Maduro allies, were elected on July 30 in polls marred by violence and allegations of fraud.

The assembly -- led by Maduro's fiercely loyal former foreign minister, Delcy Rodriguez -- also includes his wife and son.

"We will not permit any more diverting of power" by the opposition, Rodriguez said Friday before the decree was read out.

"The constituent assembly is here to impose order."

International concern

International powers have accused Maduro of acting undemocratically.

Several Latin American countries have said they will not recognize the Constituent Assembly or its decisions.