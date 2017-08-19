WORLD
Crisis-hit White House suffers fourth major departure
The revolving door at the White House keeps on spinning, with Steve Bannon becoming the fourth major departure in less than a month.
US President Donald Trump talks to chief strategist Steve Bannon during a swearing in ceremony for senior staff at the White House in Washington, US January 22, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 19, 2017

Steve Bannon is the latest in a string of high profile departures since US President Donald Trump took office in January. Several other key figures have left in just the last few weeks. 

First it was White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, resigning after close Trump ally and financier Anthony Scaramucci was appointed Director of Communications. 

A week later, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was replaced by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

Then after just ten explosive days in his new job, Scaramucci was gone too - removed by incoming Chief of Staff John Kelly.

As TRT World'sGiles Gibson reports from Washington, Bannon may not be the last casualty of this crisis.

SOURCE:TRT World
