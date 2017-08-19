WORLD
1 MIN READ
Knife attacker in Russian city wounds 8, shot by police
Russian police kill attacker who stabbed eight people on the streets of Surgut.
Knife attacker in Russian city wounds 8, shot by police
An archive image of a Russian police officer. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 19, 2017

A knife attacker stabbed eight people on the street in Russia's far northern city of Surgut before being shot by police, investigators said Saturday.

The attacker "carried out attacks on passers-by, causing stab wounds to eight," Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes said, adding that armed police then "liquidated" the attacker.

Police said that "terrorism" was not the main angle of the investigation after identifying the attacker.

RECOMMENDED

"The version that the attack was a terrorist one is not the main one," the interior ministry's press service in the Khanty-Mansi region said.

It added that the attacker may have been suffering from psychiatric disorders.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties