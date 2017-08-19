TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey, Russia boost economic cooperation
Turkish and Russian businesses are working to boost economic ties between the two countries with Russia lifting restrictions on Turkish exports and visa-free travel for Turkish citizens.
From left to right: President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci and Turkish Minister of Science, Industry and Technology Faruk Ozlu at the Turkey-Russia business forum in Izmir, Turkey on August 18, 2017. / AA
By Staff Reporter
August 19, 2017

Ankara is a "crucial" trade partner for Moscow, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"Multi-dimensional cooperation of our countries is developing," Novak said while in Turkey’s Aegean province of Izmir during an address at opening day of the 86th Izmir International Fair, where Russia is attending as a partner country.

At the meeting, Russia announced that it would lift all remaining restrictions on Turkish exports and visa-free travel for Turkish citizens.

TRT World's Mobin Nasir has more from Izmir.

Novak said Russia and Turkey were enhancing cooperation in several fields, including industry, transport, agriculture and construction.

"For instance, [bilateral] trade volume increased by 28 percent in the first half of this year," he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan frequently reiterates that Turkey's desire is to increase mutual trade volume with Russia up to $100 billion.

After Turkey shot down a Russian military jet over an airspace violation in November 2015, Moscow took several measures against Ankara, including banning imports of Turkish agricultural products, along with the crucial tomato, and ending visa-free travel for Turks.

In June, Moscow lifted the ban on some agricultural produce and Turkish companies involved in construction, engineering and tourism.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
