Ankara is a "crucial" trade partner for Moscow, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"Multi-dimensional cooperation of our countries is developing," Novak said while in Turkey’s Aegean province of Izmir during an address at opening day of the 86th Izmir International Fair, where Russia is attending as a partner country.

At the meeting, Russia announced that it would lift all remaining restrictions on Turkish exports and visa-free travel for Turkish citizens.

TRT World's Mobin Nasir has more from Izmir.