Finnish police said they has arrested four other Moroccan men over their possible links to the man suspected of killing two and wounding eight in Friday's knife attacks.

The police added in a news conference that the attacker, who had arrived in Finland last year, seemed to have chosen women as his targets.

Finnish broadcaster MTV, citing unnamed source, said the man had been declined asylum. The police declined to comment but said he had been "part of the asylum process."

The dead from the apparent indiscriminate attack on Friday are Finnish citizens, while the eight wounded include one Italian national and two Swedes, the National Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Police have identified the suspect, an 18-year-old Moroccan citizen who was subdued with a shot in the thigh, but have not released his name. He is hospitalized under guard.

Four other people were detained and held overnight in relation to the case, public broadcaster YLE reported. It was unclear what, if any, involvement they had.

Police said they were working with colleagues from law enforcement abroad. The NBI said others involved in the investigation were the Finnish Security Intelligence Service, police in Turku and the European Union's police agency, Europol.

A police press conference was planned later in the day.