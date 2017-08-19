WORLD
Trump administration "makes decisions" on strategy for Afghanistan
After meeting with his military generals, US President Donald Trump tweeted that "many decisions made including Afghanistan".
US President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Hagerstown Regional Airport in Hagerstown, Maryland, August 18, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 19, 2017

The Trump administration, wary of international involvements but eager for progress in the gruelling Afghan war, has been weighing a range of options for the future in South Asian country.

It had originally promised a new plan by mid-July.

Trump had been briefed by his national security team on a new strategy to protect America's interests in South Asia.

A day after the meeting at the presidential retreat in Maryland, Trump tweeted:

It was unclear how far-ranging those decisions might be, or when they would be announced.

But Trump is said to be dissatisfied by initial proposals to add a few thousand more troops to the country, and advisers were studying an expanded strategy for the broader South Asian region, including Pakistan.

There are now about 8,400 US and 5,000 NATO troops supporting Afghanistan's security forces in the fight against Taliban and other militants. 

But the situation has remained as deadly as ever, with more than 2,500 Afghan police and troops killed from January 1 to May 8.

