WORLD
2 MIN READ
The struggle to keep rescue operations afloat in the Mediterranean
As the number of boats patrolling the world's deadliest border dwindles, concerns have surfaced that more people will be vulnerable to drowning at sea.
The struggle to keep rescue operations afloat in the Mediterranean
In the past four years, more than 13,000 have died trying to make the Mediterranean crossing. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 19, 2017

Aid boats are constantly involved in a struggle to rescue migrants and refugees who run into trouble in the open sea in an effort to reach Europe. 

Their efforts are not appreciated by the Italian and Libyan governments, who believe that the aid agencies only end up encouraging the refugees to make the deadly crossing that has already claimed 2400 lives this year.

Ira Spitzer reports on the shaky process of patrolling the deadliest border in the world. 

RECOMMENDED

One of the biggest migration movements

In the last four years, more than 13,000 have died trying to make the crossing. Since 2014, charity groups have been operating rescue ships that have pulled tens of thousands of migrants from overcrowded and unsafe boats to safety. 

Waves of migrants, many forced to flee Syria's civil war, began arriving in large numbers two years ago, one of the biggest migration movements Europe had seen since World War Two.

Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties