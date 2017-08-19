WORLD
3 MIN READ
Train derailment in India kills at least 23
Emergency workers are pulling trapped people out of mangled carriages after 14 coaches derailed near Uttar Pradesh state, making it the fourth major passenger train derailment in India this year.
Train derailment in India kills at least 23
Train derailment in India kills at least 23 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 19, 2017

At least 23 passengers were killed and 64 others were injured after an express train derailed in north India on Saturday, officials said, as rescuers battle to free people trapped in the wreckage.

"Twenty-three people have died and 64 others are injured in the accident. Rescue and relief operations are continuing," G S Priyadarshi, a top civil official at the accident site said. 

Train crashes are frequent in India, which has the world's fourth biggest rail network. Poor investment in past decades in the vast network and rising demand means overcrowded trains are running on creaking infrastructure.

Local television channels showed chaotic scenes at the crash site, with rescuers trying to find the injured amid crowds of people gathered around overturned carriages. At least five carriages had come off the tracks.

"We are struggling to pull out injured, and are waiting for gas cutters to arrive. It's too dark to launch a full fledged search operation, but our teams are trying their best," said Ajay Pandey, a senior police officer at the site.

RECOMMENDED

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a message on Twitter saying he was pained by the derailment of the Utkal Express, offering condolences to families of those killed and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Railway network overhaul needed

In June, Reuters reported that a planned $15 billion safety overhaul of India's rail network was facing delays as the state steel company could not meet demand for new rails.

The network is in the middle of a $130 billion, five-year modernisation. The government launched the additional safety overhaul programme in February to tackle a surge in train accidents in the past two years blamed on defective tracks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties