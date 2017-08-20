Thousands of demonstrators chanting anti-Nazi slogans converged Saturday on downtown Boston in a boisterous repudiation of white nationalism, dwarfing a small group of conservatives who cut short their planned "free speech rally" a week after a gathering of hate groups led to bloodshed in Virginia.

An estimated 15,000 counter-protesters marched through the city to historic Boston Common, where many gathered near a bandstand abandoned early by conservatives who had planned to deliver a series of speeches. Police vans later escorted the conservatives out of the area, and angry counter-protesters scuffled with armed officers trying to maintain order.

In total, about 27 arrests were made during protests surrounding the rally, largely for disorderly conduct, some for assault and battery, the police commissioner said.

“I want to thank all the people that came out to share that message of love, not hate – to fight back on racism, to fight back on anti-Semitism to fight back on the white supremacists that were coming to our city, the Nazi's that were coming to our city, I want to thank everyone that came here today,” Boston Mayor Marty Wals said.

Organisers of the conservative event, which had been billed as a "Free Speech Rally," had publicly distanced themselves from the neo-Nazis, white supremacists and others who fomented violence in Charlottesville on August 12. A woman was killed at that Unite the Right rally, and scores of others were injured, when a car ploughed into counterdemonstrators.

"Well, we don't know if they are White Supremacists," police commissioners William Evans said. "I can tell you we did stop three individuals who ... every one of them had a ballistic vest on, and when we got the vests back to the station, one of them had a gun on them. So, I think there were people who came here to cause some harm. But we were lucky to get those three out of here and confiscate the vest."

He added, "So, between the bottles and everything else again, I am just fortunate that none of my officers got hurt, none of the public got hurt, and overall it was a good day for the city in saying that we won't tolerate hatred and bigotry in our city."

Fear of white nationalists

Opponents feared that white nationalists might show up in Boston anyway, raising the spectre of ugly confrontations in the first potentially large and racially charged gathering in a major US city since Charlottesville. But only a few dozen conservatives turned out for the rally on historic Boston Common and left early.

One of the planned speakers of the conservative activist rally said the event "fell apart."

Congressional candidate Samson Racioppi, who was among several slated to speak, told WCVB-TV that he didn't realize "how unplanned of an event it was going to be."

Some counter-protesters dressed entirely in black and wore bandannas over their faces. They chanted anti-Nazi and anti-fascism slogans, and waved signs that said: "Make Nazis Afraid Again," ''Love your neighbor," ''Resist fascism" and "Hate never made U.S. great." Others carried a large banner that read: "SMASH WHITE SUPREMACY."

Members of the Black Lives Matter movement later protested on the Common, where a Confederate flag was burned and protesters pounded on the sides of a police vehicle.

"I came out today to show support for the black community and for all minority communities," said Rockeem Robinson, 21, a youth counsellor from Cambridge.

He said he wasn't concerned about his personal safety because he felt more support on his side.