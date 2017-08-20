Turkish security forces late on Saturday killed a suspected Daesh member and detained four others believed to have been planning a bomb attack, local authorities said.

Talking to reporters in Ankara, before leaving for Singapore, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that, “This morning, five Daesh members were ‘neutralised’ while attempting to cross the border illegally. It’s under control”.

He added that Turkey is constantly under the threat of terror due to its neighbours in the region.

“Unfortunately, each and every terrorist organisation takes over the rule from the other and there is serious instability. The innocent, who live there, pay the price for it, and so does Turkey”

Turkish forces in the southern Hatay region bordering Syria stopped a vehicle carrying five suspected Daesh members after receiving intelligence that "they had come to our country to carry out a bomb attack", the regional governor's office said.

Four of the suspects gave themselves up but security forces opened fire on the fifth individual after he failed to heed warnings to surrender and attempted to attack them, it said.

Identified as a Syrian national, he later died in hospital despite efforts to save his life, the statement said.

The nationalities of the other four were not specified.

The statement said investigations were continuing into the incident.