Egypt opens Rafah border for Palestinian Hajj pilgrims
Egypt has temporarily opened the Rafah crossing to allow Gazans to perform Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.
August 20, 2017

Egypt has reopened its border with Gaza Strip for a few days to allow more than 2,000 pilgrims to travel to Mecca for Hajj.

Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that is considered a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that must be carried out at least once in their lifetime.

Egypt had sealed off the Rafah crossing, and the last time it was opened was for humanitarian reasons.

It is one of the only two gateways in and out of the Gaza Strip, along with the Erez crossing on the Israel-Gaza border, and the only gateway to the outside world for Gazans.

At least 2,500 Palestinian pilgrims are expected to cross by the time Egypt closes the border on Friday.   

The pilgrims will join over 2 million others at this year's pilgrimage.     

TRT World 's Philip Owira has more.

