Civilians in northern Syria report systematic attacks by SDF
Human right groups recently accused the YPG dominated SDF of extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions and ethnic cleansing.
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters walk with their weapons during an offensive against Daesh militants in northern Raqqa province, Syria on February 8, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 20, 2017

Civilians living in northern Syria report they are at risk from both air and ground attacks by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). They say the group which is mainly made up of YPG militants has systematically put civilians in danger.

Concerns are mounting over the civilian cost of the SDF’s campaign against Daesh in the country, with reports of killings and wounding hundreds of civilians. 

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have recently accused the group of extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions and ethnic cleansing. 

TRT World's Ahmed Al-Burai has more. 

The YPG is the military wing of the PYD, a Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which Turkey, the US and EU consider a terrorist organisation.

Earlier last month, the head of US special forces Army General Raymond Thomas said that rebranding the YPG/PYD to SDF was done to give the group a voice in Syria talks and to assuage Ankara.

The PKK has waged an armed campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years that has led to the deaths of more than 40,000 people.

SOURCE:TRT World
