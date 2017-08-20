WORLD
Kyrgyzstan holds Osh cultural festival to boost tourism
Centuries ago Osh acted as a connecting thread between the East and West and officials are hoping the cultural festival will once again make the city an international destination.
These eye catching outfits were worn by the nomadic tribes who roamed the steppes and mountains of Central Asia. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
August 20, 2017

The city of Osh in the south of Kyrgyzstan has officially kicked the first edition of a colourful cultural festival that hopes to boost tourism in the region.

The opening of the 2017 Osh Fest saw horses, camels and yaks being paraded across the city streets by participants dressed in traditional clothes and hats.

The parade which also featured trumpeters and dancers acted as a symbol of the country's connection to the Silk Road route.

Among the attractions presented at the event are food stalls, art and music performances, artisan goods on sale and master classes in crafts.

Centuries ago the city of Osh acted as a connecting thread between the East and West and served as a staging post for the caravans that would pass through from the Pamir mountains and China toward the Roman Empire.

Officials say they hope the event can grow into an international tourist festival for those who want a taste of Kyrgyz culture and history.

TRT World’s Arabella Munro has this report.

SOURCE:TRT World
