A mine blast killed three Lebanese soldiers Sunday as they were heading to take part in an offensive against Daesh along the border with Syria, the army said.

Lebanon's army began its operation in the Jurud Ras Baalbek and Jurud Al Qaa region early on Saturday, and has already recaptured two thirds of the territory in the area, the military said.

The retaken area covers about 80 square kilometres (around 31 square miles) once controlled by the militants, the army said.

But an army source warned on Sunday that ousting Daesh from the rest of the territory would be tough.

"The toughest battle will be to retake the remaining 40 percent because it is there that Daesh fighters are gathered. Nevertheless the army is ready," said the source.