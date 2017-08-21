At least 13 people have been killed in a town in Central African Republic, a local doctor said on Sunday, as the toll from sectarian violence that has sparked fears of genocide continued to rise.

The clashes took place in Bria, in the centre of the country 450 kilometres from the capital Bangui, between Muslim-majority rebel group Seleka and a predominantly Christian militia called the anti-Balaka. The violence between the two groups can be traced back to 2013 when Seleka ousted then-President Francois Bozize.

"Thirteen bodies were found on Saturday after violent fighting between self-defence forces and parts of Abdoulaye Hissene's FPRC," Michel Ambapo said, referring respectively to the anti-Balaka and the Seleka.

Hissene is a chief in the Seleka rebel coalition.

"At least 20 wounded were admitted to a hospital, most of them combatants on both sides and several civilians," the doctor added.

Instability in CAR

Bozize's ouster in 2013 did not end instability in Central African Republic.

Christians – who account for about 80 percent of the population in the country – organised vigilante units dubbed "anti-balaka" (anti-machete), in reference to the machetes used by Seleka rebels.

Fighting between the Seleka and anti-Balaka intensified.

Efforts were made to disband the Seleka during a military intervention led by former colonial ruler France which ended in 2016.

Continuing clashes