At least 10 sailors are reported missing and five injured after a US destroyer collided on Monday with an oil tanker east of Singapore, in the second accident involving US Navy destroyers in Asian waters in little more than two months.

"There are currently 10 sailors missing and five injured," said the navy in an update on the collision between the guided-missile destroyer USS John S McCain and merchant vessel Alnic MC in the early hours.

Search and rescue efforts are under way in coordination with local authorities, the Navy said in a statement posted on the website of the Commander of the US Pacific Fleet.

"In addition to tug boats out of Singapore, the Republic of Singapore Navy ship RSS Gallant, RSN helicopters and Police Coast Guard vessel Basking Shark are currently in the area to render assistance," it said.

The statement said MV-22 Ospreys and SH-60S Sea Hawks from USS America were also responding.

The collision was reported at 6:24 am (Japan Standard Time), while the ship was transiting to a routine port visit in Singapore.

No spill

The oil tanker was carrying nearly 12,000 tonnes of fuel oil, but there was no oil spill, a crew member said.