The United States recorded their biggest victory over Europe in two decades and continued their near invincibility on home soil to retain the Solheim Cup in Iowa on Sunday.

The US won by five points - 16-1/2 to 11-1/2 - the same margin as they started with on the final day in front of large and enthusiastic galleries at Des Moines Country Club.

Europe, needing to win eight of the 12 singles matches to achieve an unlikely victory, made US captain Juli Inkster nervous with a strong start, but could only share the Sunday spoils.

Both teams won five singles matches, while the other two were halved.

"It was just nerve-racking. I felt like I had no control over anything," Inkster told reporters after guiding her team to a second consecutive victory. She was also at the helm in Germany in 2015.

She said her team's strength in depth had proved decisive.

"We just played a little better. I think we were a little deeper. I played everybody at least three times. And I think that really helps for the confidence of the team."

Sunday's win improved the US record to 10-5 in the biennial event which started in 1990. They are now 7-1 at home, their only loss coming four years ago in Colorado.

US four-ball dominance sealed Europe's fate

Europe captain Annika Sorenstam said the better team won.