The months-long political crisis in Venezuela is crippling the country's healthcare system, forcing more and more residents to seek treatment abroad or import drugs.

Andrea Pacheco has cancer in her jaw. But she's unable to receive regular chemotherapy because of the lack of medicine.

"I had to overcome a strong infection because of the difficulties of getting an antibiotic. Something as simple as an antibiotic, it's almost impossible," said Pacheco.

Pharmacies in the United States are stepping in to meet demand.