Patients suffer as crisis hits Venezuela's healthcare system
The ongoing political crisis is impacting essential services, including medical treatment. People have few options. Some are going abroad for treatment. Others are buying drugs from countries such as the United States.
A doctor marches during an anti-government protest demanding Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro open a so-called humanitarian corridor for the delivery of medicine and food aid, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Monday, May 22, 2017. / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 21, 2017

The months-long political crisis in Venezuela is crippling the country's healthcare system, forcing more and more residents to seek treatment abroad or import drugs.

Andrea Pacheco has cancer in her jaw. But she's unable to receive regular chemotherapy because of the lack of medicine.

"I had to overcome a strong infection because of the difficulties of getting an antibiotic. Something as simple as an antibiotic, it's almost impossible," said Pacheco.

Pharmacies in the United States are stepping in to meet demand. 

"When you see something basic like an aspirin and they don't have it over there, it makes you feel bad," said Miguel Gonzalez, who runs a drug store in the US city of Miami.

TRT World 's Steve Mort has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
