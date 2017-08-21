Iraqi forces closed in Monday on Tal Afar on the second day of an offensive against the last major bastion of Daesh in the country's north, after seizing several villages around the city.

The Iraqi army says it has captured five villages east of the city so far. Belgian and American special forces are assisting with intelligence gathering and mortar strikes.

The offensive launched at dawn Sunday comes only weeks after Iraqi forces seized Mosul from Daesh and as the terrorists also face assaults on their positions in Syria.

Tal Afar was once a major supply hub between Mosul and the Syrian border and capturing it would be another major blow to Daesh that once controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq.

The Iraqi army, federal police and counter-terrorism forces, backed by 20,000 fighters from the predominantly Shia and Iranian-backed Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary group, launched the offensive on Tal Afar.

They are battling Daesh on three fronts - the west, south and southeast. Commanders have said they expect to tighten the noose on the terrorists by edging closer to the gates of the city.

The federal police said its forces had retaken four villages on the western front on the first day of the operation while the Iran-backed Hashed said its fighters had advanced to the edges of Tal Afar's western suburbs.

Concern for civilians

The battle for Tal Afar, the last major population centre in northern Iraq under Daesh control, has sparked fears for thousands of civilians trapped inside.