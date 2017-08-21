At least one person was killed and another injured in Marseille on Monday when a van crashed into two bus shelters in different parts of the French city, police said.

France's counter-terrorism prosecutor said it had not taken up the case at this stage.

Police advised the public to avoid the Old Port area where the driver, a 35-year-old man, was arrested.

A source close to the investigation said the suspect was known to police for minor crimes and had psychological issues.

"The arrest was made in a surprisingly calm fashion, no gunshots were exchanged," David Reverdy, of the Alliance police union in Marseille, told BFM TV.