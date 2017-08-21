WORLD
3 MIN READ
Car crashes into bus shelters in Marseilles killing one person
A second person was injured in Monday's incident when a car crashed into two bus shelters in different parts of the French city. At this point, police are not treating it as terror-related.
Car crashes into bus shelters in Marseilles killing one person
French police secure the area in the French port city of Marseilles, France, August 21, 2017 where one person was killed and another injured after a car crashed into two bus shelters. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 21, 2017

At least one person was killed and another injured in Marseille on Monday when a van crashed into two bus shelters in different parts of the French city, police said.

France's counter-terrorism prosecutor said it had not taken up the case at this stage.

Police advised the public to avoid the Old Port area where the driver, a 35-year-old man, was arrested.

A source close to the investigation said the suspect was known to police for minor crimes and had psychological issues. 

"The arrest was made in a surprisingly calm fashion, no gunshots were exchanged," David Reverdy, of the Alliance police union in Marseille, told BFM TV.

RECOMMENDED

The driver first hit a bus shelter around 8:15 a.m. (0615 GMT) in the poorer northern part of the city, before ramming into a second one an hour later, several kilometres (miles) to the south.

"The distance travelled by the driver suggests a certain determination," Reverdy said.

"But we can ask ourselves: why these places? If one wanted to cause carnage, other places in Marseille, at another time of day, would have been more logical," he said.

The incident comes as Spanish police hunt for a 22-year-old suspect they believe was behind the wheel of a van that ploughed through crowds in Barcelona on Thursday, killing 13.

France has been under a state of emergency since November 2015 when an attack in Paris killed 130 people in and around the capital in an assault claimed by Daesh.

Daesh also claimed responsibility for an attack in Nice in July last year in which 86 people died when a Tunisian man drove a truck along the seafront boulevard, mowing down Bastille Day revellers.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties