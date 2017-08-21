Former French international midfielder Samir Nasri on Monday signed a two year deal to join Turkish top flight side Antalyaspor from Manchester City, the club said.

Nasri, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, appeared unlikely to figure in Pep Guardiola's plans this season with Manchester City keen to offload him and rejuvenate their own-line up.

"After talks with Samir Nasri and the club, a two year deal has been signed," Antalyaspor said in a brief statement headlined "Welcome Samir Nasri" without disclosing financial details.

Manchester City confirmed the departure of the player, writing on Twitter that his six year stay at the club had come to an end, adding: "thank you for some brilliant memories, Samir Nasri!"

Nasri had arrived in the Turkish Mediterranean resort city on Sunday where he was mobbed by fans before leaving the airport and had to be escorted out by Turkish security forces.

Club sources said that an official ceremony to introduce the player was expected on Tuesday.

Nasri, 30, will earn an annual salary of four million euros ($4.7 million) plus bonuses at the club, Turkish news reports have said.