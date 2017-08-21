Human rights violations targeting activists, dissidents and political critics are widespread in Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) -controlled areas in Syria, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), said in a report.

The SDF is dominated by the YPG, a Syrian branch of PKK, an organisation that has been proscribed by the US, EU and Turkey.

The UK-based NGO has monitored the death toll and human rights violations in Syria since 2011.

Calling on parties to abide by international human rights law and investigate the matter in public trials, the NGO urged governments that back such forces to put pressure on them to end all offences and establish civil oversight in those areas.

Here are some highlights from the report: