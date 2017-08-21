For a ten-month period last year, Daesh targeted the Turkish border town of Kilis with repeated rocket attacks launched from Syria.

Those attacks ended after Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in August 2016 to secure its border.

But the scars have yet to heal.

"We had psychological problems, our children and wives were panicking at the sound of closing doors, whether it was a bomb or not," Mayor of Kilis Hasan Kara said.