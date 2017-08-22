POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Tech leaders warn against "Pandora's box" of robotic weapons
"Lethal autonomous weapons threaten to become the third revolution in warfare," warns a letter signed by 116 tech luminaries, including Tesla's Elon Musk and Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of Google's DeepMind.
Tech leaders warn against "Pandora's box" of robotic weapons
Both Musk and well-known British astrophysicist Stephen Hawking regularly warn of the dangers of artificial intelligence, citing in particular robot killers. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 22, 2017

More than 100 robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) leaders including billionaire Elon Musk are urging the United Nations to take action against the dangers of autonomous weapons, known as "killer robots."

In an open letter published on Monday, the experts and entrepreneurs from 26 countries called on the UN to ban the development and use of such weapons.

"Lethal autonomous weapons threaten to become the third revolution in warfare," warned the letter signed by 116 tech luminaries, including Telsla chief Musk and Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of Google's DeepMind.

"Once developed, they will permit armed conflict to be fought at a scale greater than ever, and at times scales faster than humans can comprehend," the letter read.

"These can be weapons of terror, weapons that despots and terrorists use against innocent populations, and weapons hacked to behave in undesirable ways."

RECOMMENDED

They added, "We do not have long to act. Once this Pandora's box is opened, it will be hard to close."

The letter was published on the same day the first meeting was to be held of the UN’s recently established Group of Governmental Experts on Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems. 

According to the letter, that meeting was cancelled "due to a small number of states failing to pay their financial contributions to the UN." 

Critics have long argued that the UN is taking too long to address the potential threat. In 2015, thousands of researchers, entrepreneurs and interested persons launched an appeal to ban autonomous weapons.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties