It has been four years since the sarin attack in Syria's Ghouta – a district on the outskirts of the capital Damascus – killed an estimated 1,400 people. In those four years, no group, regime or entity has officially been held accountable for the attack.

On August 21, 2013, the colourless and odourless nerve agent caused hundreds of people to suffocate within minutes of inhaling it.

Bodies were soon laid out on the floors of clinics and mosques. When those ran out of space, remains were placed on the streets.

Ban Ki-moon, who was then the UN Secretary-General, said the attack constituted a war crime.

The sarin use was immediately blamed on the Syrian regime led by Bashar al Assad. Assad has repeatedly denied using chemical weapons and blames rebels and opposition fighters.

That night, Ahmed Hazrouma lost 36 members of his family, including his two daughters.

“I saw in the video somebody holding a young girl and crying, ‘This is the martyr of the chemical attack.' I looked and figured out that this is my daughter Jana," Hazrouma said. "For a while, I didn't want to believe it. [I thought] maybe somebody looks like her."

But morning brought terrible news; nobody but Hazrouma escaped the nerve attack in his entire family.

In the wake of the Ghouta atrocity, the United States and Russia brokered a deal under which Assad's government agreed to eradicate its chemical weapons programme.

As part of the deal, Syria joined the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), based in the Hague, Netherlands, promising to open its borders to inspectors and disclose its entire programme – after previously denying it had any chemical weapons.

Inspecting Syria’s sarin and other chemical weapons

In May 2014, a joint United Nations-OPCW convoy was hit by explosives and AK-47 fire while attempting to get to the site of another chemical attack in the northern town of Kafr Zita. That mission was aborted.

In the spring of 2015, a Syrian major general escorted a small team of chemical weapons inspectors to a warehouse outside the Syrian capital Damascus. The international experts wanted to examine the site but were kept waiting outside in their car for around an hour, according to several people briefed on the visit.