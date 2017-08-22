A magnitude-4.0 earthquake struck the small Italian holiday island of Ischia late Monday, causing destruction that left two people dead and injured dozens.

Authorities said rescue services were working early Tuesday to free two children trapped under rubble.

A woman was killed in Casamicciola, in the north of the island. She was hit by debris that fell from a church. The body of a second victim was seen in the rubble of a collapsed house, local media reported.

Around 4am (0200 GMT) emergency workers rescued a seven-month-old baby, crying but alive, after hours of effort.

They were still struggling to free the baby's two brothers, who were alive but trapped and communicating with emergency services through the rubble, according to officials.

Local media reported that the two children, aged 4 and 7, were trapped under a bed but in touch with rescue workers by phone.

Their pregnant mother, healthy and safe, raised the alarm. Their father was rescued at 2:30am (0130 GMT).

"In Casamicciola, a building collapsed and three people were pulled alive from the rubble - two women and a man," the head of the local department of civil protection, Angelo Borrelli, said at a press conference early Tuesday.

Two small communes, Casamicciola and neighbouring Lacco Ameno, had borne the brunt of the quake, he added.

The tremor hit the northwest of the island at 8:57 pm (1957 GMT), with a depth of some 10 kilometres.

Italian authorities first put Monday's quake at 3.6, but subsequently revised it upward to 4.0 magnitude.

The main earthquake was followed by 14 smaller aftershocks, Borrelli said.

Several buildings in the area collapsed and others had large, ominous cracks.

"A horrible experience"