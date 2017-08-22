WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hit by Trump's travel ban, Yemenis are stranded in Malaysia
A group of Yemenis who won the US green card lottery went to Malaysia at Washington's request to do the paperwork. Now, President Trump's 90-day travel ban could scuttle their hopes of ever going to the United States.
Hit by Trump's travel ban, Yemenis are stranded in Malaysia
Demonstrators in Boston spell out #No Muslim Ban during a protest against US President Donald Trumps original executive order banning travel from several Muslim-majority countries, January 29, 2017. / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 22, 2017

US President Donald Trump's travel ban preventing people from several Muslim-majority countries temporarily from entering the United States has affected thousands. 

Many of them are fleeing conflict and violence in their home countries.

They include Abdul Rahman Mohammed Mohsin. He is one of hundreds of Yemenis who won the US Green Card lottery and were then told to go to Malaysia for processing.

They're now stranded there due to the travel ban. 

RECOMMENDED

And because of bureaucracy they may be stuck, out of pocket and unable to pursue their dream. 

TRT World'sFrancis Collings has their story. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties