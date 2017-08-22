US President Donald Trump declared on Monday that the United States must continue fighting in Afghanistan to avoid the "predictable and unacceptable" results of a rapid withdrawal from the country where the US has been at war for 16 years.

In a prime-time address to the nation, Trump said he would provide details about his new strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia.

However, his speech focused instead on broad categories of expanding the authorities or tools on hand for US troops, ensuring Afghanistan takes ownership of their future, warning Pakistan to dismantle all support of terrorism and admonishing India for needing to take on more economic responsibility.

TRT World 's Khody Akhavi has more.

"No hasty withdrawals"

Trump said his "original instinct was to pull out," alluding to his long-expressed view before becoming president that Afghanistan was an unsolvable quagmire requiring a fast US withdrawal.

Since taking office, Trump said, he'd determined that approach could create a vacuum that groups including Al Qaeda and Daesh could "instantly fill."

"I concluded that the security threats we face in Afghanistan and the broader region are immense," Trump said at the Army's Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, in Arlington, Virginia, across the Potomac River from the White House.

"We will ask our NATO allies and global partners to support our new strategy, with additional troop and funding increases in line with our own. We are confident they will," Trump said.

No dates or numbers

Though his speech was billed as an announcement of his updated Afghanistan policy, Trump offered few specifics about what it would entail.

He did not provide a number of additional troops that will be sent to the war, though US officials said ahead of the speech they expect him to go along with a Pentagon recommendation for nearly 4,000 new troops.

"We will not talk about numbers of troops or our plans for further military activities," Trump said.

"Conditions on the ground, not arbitrary timetables, will guide our strategy from now on," he added.

"America's enemies must never know our plans, or believe they can wait us out. I will not say when we are going to attack, but attack we will."

There are roughly 8,400 American forces in Afghanistan now. At its peak, the US had roughly 100,000 forces there, under the Obama administration in 2010-2011.

Working with Afghans

While Trump's speech included words which would bring hope to many Afghans, they added to the inherent contradictions in the scantly-laid out framework.

"We are a partner and a friend, but we will not dictate to the Afghan people how to live or how to govern their own complex society. We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists."

Trump said, "America will work with the Afghan government as long as we see determination and progress."

But Trump offered few details about how it would work with a government which has little popular support while avoiding nation-building. He did not outline the indicators Afghan progress would be measured along.

"Our commitment is not unlimited, and our support is not a blank check."

He made clear his patience had limits in support of the Afghanistan government, saying Kabul needed to increase its cooperation in order to justify a continued American commitment.

Nor did he explain how his approach would differ substantively from what two presidents before him tried unsuccessfully over the past 16 years.

While Trump stressed his strategy was about more than just the military, he was vague on other aspects. He offered no specifics on ensuring Afghanistan’s economic development or on securing a new diplomatic partnership in the region.

