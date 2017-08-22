HARARE — It must be a sore point for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace that the couple’s two sons show none of the veteran leader’s political instincts. The recent controversy Grace Mugabe has courted, in which she reportedly assaulted a young South African woman, is her latest attempt to rein in the epicurean impulses of her playboy sons.

The Mugabe boys had relocated from Dubai to Johannesburg, South Africa, earlier this year. Accompanied by her bodyguards, Zimbabwe’s first lady allegedly barged into one of two luxurious Johannesburg hotel rooms which her sons had booked and then, using a electrical cord, beat up Gabriella Engels, a South African model.

Engels, who was in the hotel room with the Mugabe sons, suffered a gash on her face and injuries to the back of her head at the hands of the first lady.

“We were chilling in a hotel room, and [the sons] were in the room next door. She came in and started hitting us. She flipped and just kept beating me with the plug, over and over,” she told South African media shortly after the assault.

Engels reported the assault to South African police. Grace Mugabe, 52, was reportedly due to hand herself over to the police and later appear in a Johannesburg court last Tuesday. Yet it emerged on Wednesday that she had instead invoked diplomatic immunity.

The South African police minister Fikile Mbalula said, “the law is about ensuring that everyone is protected and in terms of foreign citizens they should understand their responsibility, especially those that hold a diplomatic passport that you [speaking as a South African passport holder] can’t just go to Zimbabwe and beat people and the matter will disappear.”

Neighbourly tensions

The first lady’s conduct is likely to cause heightened awkwardness in Zimbabwe and South Africa’s relations. There are already tensions between the two neighbours over the irregular immigration of so many Zimbabweans into South Africa; an estimated three million Zimbabweans are thought to be in South Africa.

Clayton Monyela, South Africa’s international relations spokesperson, rejected the notion that Grace Mugabe enjoyed diplomatic immunity during the trip and could therefore escape prosecution.

“She needs to be here on official business. It won’t apply if she’s here on holiday or for something else. Secondly‚ as a first lady‚ she’s not part of government or a government official. It doesn’t apply just because she’s the wife of a president‚” Monyela said.

Even though South African government officials were bullish about the rule book in public, in private it must be a head scratching moment. President Robert Mugabe is, after all, revered by the South African government and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party.

Grace Mugabe’s (nee Marufu) buccaneering attitude and scant regard for the law in South Africa are typical of her behaviour back home. Because of her husband’s position, she wields a disproportionately large influence in the ruling Zanu PF party and on the Zimbabwean government, despite not holding any official position in it.

Carving out her turf

She recently became the secretary for women’s affairs in the Zanu PF party’s highest decision-making body. And in the prime farming area of Mazowe, north of Harare, she has evicted scores of peasants from farms she has acquired to pave way for her various projects. These evictions of the poor are to make way for a school, an orphanage, a game park and even a university. Although the university is ostensibly a private venture, the first lady will receive a billion dollar government grant. She has even had the support of armed police officers to bar local villagers from using the Mazowe dam, effectively privatising a state-owned water source.

Grace Mugabe is so powerful that, a few weeks ago, at a Zanu PF rally, she chastised the presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, as her husband looked on over the state media’s negative coverage of her allies. By implication, she was attacking Charamba for belonging to a camp popularly known as “Lacoste,” a grouping of battle-hardened and ambitious people in the army, government and intelligence with links to Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, widely tipped as the favourite to succeed the 93-year-old president.

Grace Mugabe, however, has become the figurehead of an opposing faction known as the “G40,” which includes people like Jonathan Moyo, the scandal-mired minister of higher education, local government minister Savior Kasukuwere, and others.

Lacoste and G40 are locked in a death battle to succeed the aging ruler and nothing has been left to chance. Last month, perhaps tiring of Mugabe’s equivocation on who will succeed him and the power struggles it has unleashed, Grace Mugabe dared her husband to name his preferred successor. While she would love to succeed her husband personally, that appears unlikely, and so the first lady instead wants a say in the decision of who will rule the country after her husband’s death; the first lady doesn’t trust Mnangagwa to protect the vast property portfolio, extensive landholdings and businesses that she has acquired during her husband’s three decade-rule.