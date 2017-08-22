President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday vowed Turkey would thwart any attempt by the YPG to carve out an independent state in northern Syria.

"We do not and will never allow a so-called state to be established by the PYD, YPG in northern Syria," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara.

"They want to establish a terror corridor in northern Syria reaching the Mediterranean," he said.

The PYD/YPG are in control of two swathes of territory in Syria's northeast, as well as the Afrin region to the west.

Erdogan added that Turkey would continue to fight against terror organisations "wherever we find them," referring to the YPG, which Turkey says is the Syrian affiliate of the outlawed PKK.

The PKK is proscribed as a terror group by Turkey, the US and the European Union.

It has waged a deadly armed campaign against the Turkish state since 1984, during which over 40,000 people have been killed.

In August last year, Turkey launched a cross-border operation in northern Syria, Euphrates Shield, aimed at clearing the border zone of YPG and other terrorist groups.