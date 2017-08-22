Actor Mark Wahlberg was named the world's highest paid actor on Tuesday, earning an estimated $68 million before taxes over the past 12 months.

The 46-year-old star won his place at the top of the list compiled by Forbes magazine, thanks to earnings from "Transformers: The Last Knight" and comedy sequel "Daddy's Home 2," due out in November.

"The former may have scored a miserable 15 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and the lowest gross of the franchise to date, but Wahlberg need not worry – fixed compensation means he benefits even when movies don't do well," said Forbes.

Dwayne Johnson, who placed first in 2016, is in second place with $65 million, after starring in the big screen reboot of lifeguard action-comedy "Baywatch" and starring in HBO comedy "Ballers."

The former wrestler appears in fantasy adventure remake "Jumanji" in December and "Rampage," a monster movie based on the 1980s arcade game, in April next year.

Earning more than female counterparts