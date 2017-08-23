A Tanzanian court has charged 32 people with murder after five women accused of sorcery were beaten to death, and their corpses burned.

Hundreds of people accused of witchcraft are murdered in the east African country each year.

The suspects – among them the leader of a local militia – are accused of killing the women in Tanzania's western Tabora region on July 25, state attorney Melito Ukongoji told a magistrates court on Monday.

This is the first time a mob has been charged with witch killings, Tanzania Women Lawyers Chairwoman Athanasia Soka said.

"I am happy to see that authorities are taking appropriate actions to prevent violent crimes against innocent women," Lweno Masali, a local, said.

Most of the women were beaten to death before being burned, a police spokesman said.

The suspects did not enter any pleas because the court does not have the jurisdiction to preside over murder cases.

They were remanded in jail until September 4, when the case will move to a higher court.

Deep-rooted superstition

Rights groups have lobbied for the government to step up prosecutions, but it is usually very difficult for the government to identify people who have taken part in such crimes.

Tanzanians' belief in witchcraft dates back centuries as a way of explaining common calamities such as failed harvests and infertility. The accusation is also often a smokescreen for other disputes, such as over land.