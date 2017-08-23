Government forces breached the city limits of Tal Afar in northwestern Iraq on Tuesday on the third day of a US-backed offensive to seize it back from Daesh militants.

Tal Afar, a longtime Daesh stronghold, is the latest objective in the war following the recapture of Mosul after a nine-month campaign that left much of that city in ruins.

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, speaking just before arriving in Iraq on Tuesday, said the fight against Daesh was far from over despite recent successes by the Western-backed government.

The militants remain in control of territory in western Iraq and eastern Syria.

On Tuesday, however, army and counter-terrorism units and militias broke into Tal Afar from the eastern and southern sides, the Iraqi joint operations command said.

Security officials said the Al Kifah, Al Nur and Al Askari districts were now under "full control" of forces fighting Daesh,

About three-quarters of the city remain under militant control, including the Ottoman-era citadel in its centre, according to an operational map published by the Iraqi military.

Located 80 km (50 miles) west of Mosul, Tal Afar is strategic as it lies along the supply route between Mosul and Syria. It was cut off from the rest of Daesh-held territory in June.

Up to 2,000 battle-hardened militants remain in Tal Afar, according to US and Iraqi military commanders.