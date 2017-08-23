President Donald Trump has committed the United States to an open-ended conflict in Afghanistan, reversing course from his campaign pledges and signalling he will send troops to America's longest war in "a fight to win."

Trump offered few specifics in a speech on Monday but promised a stepped-up military campaign against the Taliban and other militants groups who have gained ground against US-backed Afghan government forces. He also singled out Pakistan for harbouring militants in safe havens on its soil.

"We are not nation-building again. We are killing terrorists," he said in a prime time televised address at a military base outside Washington.

Here's the reaction to Trump's policy statement on Afghanistan.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani said he appreciated President Donald Trump's commitment to Afghanistan.

Ghani, who was travelling in southern Kandahar province, released a statement Tuesday thanking Trump and the American people.

Ghani said there will be an increase in training, advising and assisting Afghan security forces as well as the country's air force and special forces.

He says the implementation of Trump's strategy will help stabilise the region.

Pakistan

Pakistan on Wednesday said blistering criticism by US President Donald Trump was "disappointing" and denied accusations that it supported terrorist groups.

"No country in the world has suffered more than Pakistan from the scourge of terrorism, often perpetrated from outside our borders. It is, therefore disappointing that the US policy statement ignores the enormous sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation in this effort," said a statement from the country's Foreign Office.

On Monday, Pakistan's military, in a statement before Trump's speech, also insisted the country has done all it can to tackle militancy.

"Let it come," army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor told reporters, referring to Trump's decision. "Even if it comes... Pakistan shall do whatever is best in the national interest."

TRT World spoke with Kamran Yousaf in Islamabad for more on Pakistan's response to Trump's statement.