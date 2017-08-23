Some refugees who fled the war in Syria have decided to return home from Turkey.

Among them are the nine members of the Hekel family who left Aleppo in 2012.

"We hope to go back to Syria when safe zones are established - and when the regime is replaced by another one," said Mahmoud Hekel, a former electrical shop owner.

But others have decided to remain.

Almost 3 million Syrians have found refuge in Turkey during the more than six years of war.

Around 110,000 of them live in Kilis , just north of the border.

TRT World’sIolo ap Dafydd has this report.