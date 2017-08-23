Police fired pepper spray to disperse protesters outside a rally by US President Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday after they said demonstrators pelted them with rocks and bottles.

"People in the crowd have begun throwing rocks and bottles at police," Phoenix Police Department spokesman Sergeant Jonathan Howard said.

Four people were arrested, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

"We had tens of thousands of people downtown peacefully exercising their first amendment rights," Williams said. "What’s unfortunate is that a very small number of individuals chose criminal conduct."

"Fake media"

Tuesday's melee followed a speech by Trump in which he blamed media for the widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville, Virginia protest organised by white supremacists.

The president opened his Phoenix rally with a call for unity from his supporters.

"What happened in Charlottesville strikes at the core of America, and tonight this entire arena stands united in forceful condemnation of the thugs that perpetrated hatred and violence.”

But he then hit out at what he called "fake media," saying they had distorted his post-Charlottesville message and what he said was a call for "healing, unity and love" in the wake of the white supremacist, neo-Nazi rally that left one counter-protester dead.

Choosing his words carefully

Democrats and fellow Republicans had denounced Trump for placing blame for the Charlottesville violence on “both sides.”

He omitted that reference in his recap Tuesday night.

“You know where my heart is,” the president said. “I’m only doing this to show you how damned dishonest these people [media] are.”

TRT World's Sara Firth has more.

On and off the teleprompter

Trump's address was reminiscent of his 2016 campaign style, casual insults flung at perceived enemies such as media and a range of topics without a clear theme.

Although Trump's high-profile warm-up acts suggested the president's speech would be about unity, the president seemed more intent on settling scores, including with his own Republican party.

Trump's attack on members of the GOP was primed ahead of the rally by a New York Times report headlined McConnell, in Private, Doubts if Trump Can Save Presidency.

The piece outlined the rapidly deteriorating relationship between the senate majority leader and the president.

He skewered two senators, apparently Arizona's and both republicans, but failed to mention their names, calling the omission "very presidential." Neither of them was in the audience.

Trump bemoaned that the Senate was only "one vote away" from passing a health care overhaul. Arizona Republican senator, John McCain, who is undergoing treatment for brain cancer, cast the vote that killed the bill.