Moroccan authorities have arrested two men suspected of links to the alleged perpetrators of the van attack that killed 13 people in the Spanish city of Barcelona, state TV channel 2Mreported on Tuesday.

A 28-year-old detained in Nador, close to the Spanish enclave of Melilla, lived for 12 years in Barcelona and is suspected of links to Daesh and of plotting to attack the Spanish embassy in Rabat, the channel reported.

It gave no details of the alleged plot.

No direct link has been identified between the suspect and the cell of mainly young Moroccans behind the Barcelona attack, but he had celebrated the attack on Facebook, the report said.

A second suspect was arrested in the town of Oujda, close to Morocco's border with Algeria, 2M reported.

He was a resident of Ripoll, the small town in northeastern Spain where many members of the cell were living.

Both suspects were arrested on Sunday, according to 2M.

Moroccan officials did not respond to requests for comment.

One suspect released

Four suspects had brought to Madrid for questioning in court on Tuesday. Two of them put in jail, one freed, one in custody pending checks.

Earlier, one of the men told a judge that a much larger attack was planned. Eight other suspects are dead - the last of them shot by police on Monday.