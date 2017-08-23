Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of his talks with President Vladimir Putin that the growing Iranian presence in Syria threatens Israel and others.

"Iran is making an escalated effort to base itself militarily in Syria," Netanyahu said during a briefing in Russia's Black Sea resort town of Sochi on Wednesday.

"That presents a danger to Israel, the Middle East and, in my estimation, the entire world. Iran is already well on its way to controlling Iraq, Yemen and to a large extent is already in practice in control of Lebanon," he said.

Russia and Iran back Assad in the country's civil war, and have helped his army win back key areas.

Moscow has also maintained friendly ties with Israel and established military-to-military contacts to prevent confrontations in Syria.