Police on Wednesday identified the headless torso washed ashore in Copenhagen as that of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who they believe was killed by a Danish inventor on board his home-made submarine.

Wall, who was researching a story on inventor Peter Madsen, went missing after he took her out to sea in his 17-metre (56-foot) submarine on August 10.

He denies killing her.

Announcing the results of tests on the torso, discovered by a passing cyclist on Monday, police spokesman Jens Moller said it had suffered damage suggesting "an attempt to make sure air and gas inside should leave the body so that it would not rise from the seabed."

He added: "There was also some metal attached to the body, allegedly also to make sure the body would sink to the bottom."

The arms, legs and head had been sawn from the body. Analysis showed a match with Wall's DNA, which police had gathered from a toothbrush, hairbrush and with blood found in the submarine, Moller said.

Police still do not know the cause of death and divers are searching for more body parts.

Madsen, 46, was initially held on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, though a police statement in Danish on Monday referred to a 'murder charge' against him.

Asked for clarification on Wednesday, police said the charge was manslaughter.

The macabre case has riveted Swedish and Danish media, and made headlines around the world.