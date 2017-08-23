WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Africa's first legal rhino horn auction opens
The auction reopens the debate on whether controlled sales should be allowed or whether there should be a total ban on rhino horn sales.
South Africa's first legal rhino horn auction opens
Workers hold a tranquillised rhino after it was dehorned in an effort to deter the poaching of one of the worlds endangered species, at a farm outside Klerksdorp, in the north west province, South Africa. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 23, 2017

South Africa's first legal auction of rhino horns opened for bids on Wednesday and 264 horns went on sale after the owner of the world's biggest private rhino herd won a court case against the government.

The rhinos were tranquilised before their horns were harvested making the operation painless. It takes up to two years for the horns to grow back, said Pelham Jones, chairman of the Private Rhino Owners Association.

A court handed down the order on Sunday to allow the online auction to go ahead after the government delayed handing over the permit to rhino owner John Hume. Bidding is scheduled to close at 1300 GMT on Friday.

TRT World'sArabella Munro has more.

RECOMMENDED

South Africa is home to more than 80 percent of the world's rhinos, whose population has been devastated by poaching for buyers in Vietnam and China where it is coveted as an ingredient in traditional medicine.

Hume, who owns 1,500 rhinos on his sprawling farm southeast of Johannesburg, has built up a stockpile of rhino horn as he regularly cuts them off his herd to protect against poachers.

Global trade in rhino horn is banned under a United Nations convention. Any horn acquired legally in South Africa could not be exported but conservationists have expressed concerns that domestic buyers could illicitly supply Asian markets.

Hume has said he needs to sell horn to afford spiralling security costs which include armed patrols, helicopters and electric fencing. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February