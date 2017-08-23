Footballers, artists, journalists, doctors and teachers from different backgrounds and countries recently met with Syrian children in Turkey's Hatay province, Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

Under Turkish NGO International Aid and Development Association's (Uluslararasi Yardimlasma ve Kalkinma Derneginin) "Join up with them!" project, 28 people from Spain, USA, England, Egypt, Jordan, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar, and Palestine visited Syrian families in Hatay's Reyhanli district.

But the highlight of the initiative was a game of football the children took part in with Qatar's national football team captain, Adel Lamy.

Qatari national footballer Adel Lamy, who participated in the 4-day event, told Anadolu Agency he wanted to see first hand the problems Syrian children were facing.

"Even if it's just for a little while I am here to leave a smile on their face. The war in Syria affected and victimised children the most. I came here to raise their morale and to see the problems children endure first hand," added Lamy.